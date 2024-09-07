Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP faces internal revolt after release of candidate list, CM Saini says ‘we’re pacifying them…’

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sought to unify the Haryana unit of the BJP and secure voter support amid discontent over ticket allocations.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP faces internal revolt after release of candidate list, CM Saini says ‘we're pacifying them…’
Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP faces internal revolt after release of candidate list, CM Saini says ‘we’re pacifying them…’(PTI)

The Haryana BJP has been left pacifying several major leaders amid outrage over its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections. Several prominent leaders including Laxman Napa and Ranjit Singh Chautala have resigned from the party in recent days over ticket issues. The party has so far named candidates for 67 out of 90 seats in Haryana.

"We are pacifying them. They are upset. Barala ji (Subhash Barala) will work and also appeal to the people for votes. United, BJP will form the government for the third time," assured Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Also Read | ‘Those underestimating us.’: AAP as alliance with Cong in Haryana hits roadblock

Former state minister Bachan Singh Arya quit the party on Saturday — following in the wake of two members of the state Cabinet — Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and MoS Social Justice Bishamber Singh Balmiki. Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigned from the primary membership of the party on September 6.

The election hopefuls allege that the party has favoured turncoats over loyalists while distributing tickets.

Former MLA Balkaur Singh joined the growing list of ‘rebels’ on Saturday afternoon. The politician said that he had not been accorded his due respect despite supporting the party in difficult times. Singh is now slated to join the Congress party after going to Delhi.

“I have worked wholeheartedly for the party and kept the flag of BJP high in difficult circumstances, despite this, I did not get the respect in the organisation or a government post…Today, I will go to Delhi with my supporters under the leadership of former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja and join the Congress. I will continue to serve the people,” he said.

Also Read | BJP leader Bachan Singh Arya resigns from party ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

Meanwhile former MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar made waves on Friday after he was seen weeping on camera during an interview.

“I had thought that my name would be on the list…Ab main kya karun?" reports quoted him as asking in response to reporter queries. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsHaryana Assembly Polls: BJP faces internal revolt after release of candidate list, CM Saini says ‘we’re pacifying them…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue