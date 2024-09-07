Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP faces internal revolt after release of candidate list, CM Saini says ‘we’re pacifying them…’

The Haryana BJP has been left pacifying several major leaders amid outrage over its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections. Several prominent leaders including Laxman Napa and Ranjit Singh Chautala have resigned from the party in recent days over ticket issues. The party has so far named candidates for 67 out of 90 seats in Haryana.

"We are pacifying them. They are upset. Barala ji (Subhash Barala) will work and also appeal to the people for votes. United, BJP will form the government for the third time," assured Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Former state minister Bachan Singh Arya quit the party on Saturday — following in the wake of two members of the state Cabinet — Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and MoS Social Justice Bishamber Singh Balmiki. Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigned from the primary membership of the party on September 6.

The election hopefuls allege that the party has favoured turncoats over loyalists while distributing tickets.

Former MLA Balkaur Singh joined the growing list of ‘rebels’ on Saturday afternoon. The politician said that he had not been accorded his due respect despite supporting the party in difficult times. Singh is now slated to join the Congress party after going to Delhi.

“I have worked wholeheartedly for the party and kept the flag of BJP high in difficult circumstances, despite this, I did not get the respect in the organisation or a government post…Today, I will go to Delhi with my supporters under the leadership of former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja and join the Congress. I will continue to serve the people,” he said.

Meanwhile former MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar made waves on Friday after he was seen weeping on camera during an interview.

“I had thought that my name would be on the list…Ab main kya karun?" reports quoted him as asking in response to reporter queries.