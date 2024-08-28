Haryana Assembly Polls: Election Commission issues notice to BJP for featuring child in poll campaign video

  • Haryana Assembly Polls: The Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana has issued a show cause notice to the BJP state president for immediate corrective action.

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Polls: Election Commission issues notice to BJP for featuring child in poll campaign video
Haryana Assembly Polls: Election Commission issues notice to BJP for featuring child in poll campaign video(HT_PRINT)

Election Commission of India has sought a response from Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using a child in assembly election campaign video on its X handle. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has issued a show cause notice to BJP state president for immediate corrective action.

“The state president of the BJP has also been asked to submit response by 6 pm on August 29,” said news agency ANI. The campaign video featuring a child with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was shared on X on August 27. Haryana is voting in single phase on October 1.

 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsHaryana Assembly Polls: Election Commission issues notice to BJP for featuring child in poll campaign video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    145.65
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-3.45%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.00
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    173.75
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree

    6,127.50
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.2 (6.58%)

    Trent

    7,238.90
    03:45 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    364.9 (5.31%)

    Granules India

    708.90
    03:56 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    35 (5.19%)

    Engineers India

    225.50
    03:50 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    10.4 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue