Haryana Assembly Polls: Election Commission issues notice to BJP for featuring child in poll campaign video

Election Commission of India has sought a response from Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using a child in assembly election campaign video on its X handle. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has issued a show cause notice to BJP state president for immediate corrective action.

“The state president of the BJP has also been asked to submit response by 6 pm on August 29,” said news agency ANI. The campaign video featuring a child with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was shared on X on August 27. Haryana is voting in single phase on October 1.

Election Commission of India takes serious view of a post on X by BJP Haryana handle using a child in campaign video, which is violative of ECI guidelines prohibiting use of children in election-related activities and campaigning.



— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024