Election Commission of India has sought a response from Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using a child in assembly election campaign video on its X handle. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has issued a show cause notice to BJP state president for immediate corrective action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The state president of the BJP has also been asked to submit response by 6 pm on August 29," said news agency ANI. The campaign video featuring a child with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was shared on X on August 27. Haryana is voting in single phase on October 1.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)