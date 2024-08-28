Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Haryana Assembly Polls: Election Commission issues notice to BJP for featuring child in poll campaign video

Haryana Assembly Polls: Election Commission issues notice to BJP for featuring child in poll campaign video

Livemint

  • Haryana Assembly Polls: The Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana has issued a show cause notice to the BJP state president for immediate corrective action.

Haryana Assembly Polls: Election Commission issues notice to BJP for featuring child in poll campaign video

Election Commission of India has sought a response from Haryana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using a child in assembly election campaign video on its X handle. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has issued a show cause notice to BJP state president for immediate corrective action.

“The state president of the BJP has also been asked to submit response by 6 pm on August 29," said news agency ANI. The campaign video featuring a child with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was shared on X on August 27. Haryana is voting in single phase on October 1.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

