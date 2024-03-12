Congress MP Deepender Hooda has taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the Chief Ministerial post in Haryana on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hooda said, "All that is happening in Haryana is because the public has decided to bring change. The public was upset with the present government in the state. We are keeping a close eye on the developments".

Just an hour ago, CM Khattar and his 14 cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A new cabinet will reportedly take an oath ceremony later in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP has sent two observers to Chandigarh--Union Minister Arjun Munda and party General Secretary Tarun Chugh to resolve the crisis.

Speculation are rife that Haryana BJP chief and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini may be appointed chief minister and Khattar may contest as the BJP's candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Haryana, before Khattar's resignation, the BJP had formed a government with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP and a few independent MLAs.

The BJP and JJP came together after the 2019 assembly polls as the BJP fell short of majority - 46 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the ties between the two parties worsened as JJP demanded two seats to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Haryana but BJP wanted to contest from all 10 seats.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

