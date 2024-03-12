Haryana CM News LIVE Updates: BJP's Nayab Singh Saini is set to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as the new chief minister of Haryana amid the ongoing political crisis in the state over seat-sharing dispute between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner, Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for Lok Sabha elections. Manohar Lal Khattar's Cabinet ministers also submitted their resignations to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday. The OBC leader, Nayab Singh, will take oath at 5 pm today.
The government fell apart over the seat-sharing differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner, Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. A new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath-taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence later in the day, sources were quoted as saying by the BJP. The saffron party is likely to submit a letter of support, with backing from five Independent MLAs, to the governor, paving the way for Manohar Lal Khattar to swear in as the chief minister. Some Independent MLAs are likely to be accommodated into the Haryana Cabinet. Stay tuned for Haryana CM News LIVE Updates.
Haryana CM News Live Updates: Saying for last 1.5 years, that this alliance is dangerous, says Hisar MP Brijendra Singh who joined Congress
Haryana CM News Live Updates: After joining the Congress party on March 10, Haryana’s Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday claimed that he had been calling the alliance dangerous for the last 1.5 years. “Since I resigned the day before yesterday, perhaps they have started to realise that things have gone out of control," he told ANI.
Haryana CM News Live Updates: What it means for BJP ahead of polls?
The resignations of Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers in Haryana have come as the BJP's ties with the JJP is headed for a split ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Does it affect the BJP's prospects in the coming polls?
To stitch a majority after the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP struck an alliance with Dushyant Chautala post the 2019 elections after it fell short of five seats. The BJP had won 41 seats, five short of reaching the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly, while Dushyant Chautala's JJP bagged 10 seats.
Post the elections, the BJP, however, also enjoyed support from seven independent MLAs, who pledged their support to the saffron party, and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda. Despite the JJP's exit from the Haryana alliance government following Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation as the chief minister, the situation unfolds no discernible impact on the BJP as it maintains its position above the majority mark with the backing of Independent MLAs. Read here
