LIVE UPDATES

Haryana CM News Live Updates: BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM, swearing in at 5 pm today

3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Livemint

Haryana CM News Live Updates: Haryana CM and his cabinet have resigned today as BJP-JJP cracks emerge. BJP's Nayab Singh Saini is set to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as the next CM

Haryana CM News Live Updates: BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini, who is set to be the next CM, is a prominent OBC face of the party in Haryana. (Nayab Singh Saini/X)Premium
Haryana CM News Live Updates: BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini, who is set to be the next CM, is a prominent OBC face of the party in Haryana. (Nayab Singh Saini/X)

Haryana CM News LIVE Updates: BJP's Nayab Singh Saini is set to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as the new chief minister of Haryana amid the ongoing political crisis in the state over seat-sharing dispute between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner, Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for Lok Sabha elections. Manohar Lal Khattar's Cabinet ministers also submitted their resignations to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday. The OBC leader, Nayab Singh, will take oath at 5 pm today.

The government fell apart over the seat-sharing differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partner, Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. A new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath-taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence later in the day, sources were quoted as saying by the BJP. The saffron party is likely to submit a letter of support, with backing from five Independent MLAs, to the governor, paving the way for Manohar Lal Khattar to swear in as the chief minister. Some Independent MLAs are likely to be accommodated into the Haryana Cabinet. Stay tuned for Haryana CM News LIVE Updates.

12 Mar 2024, 02:57:44 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live: Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini to take oath at 5 pm today

Haryana CM News Live: Haryana BJP president and OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as chief minister at 5 pm on Tuesday, reported HT. He was elected unanimously as the  leader of the BJP Legislative Party.

12 Mar 2024, 02:44:38 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live: ‘Thankful to PM Modi, Amit Shah for…’, says BJP’s Nayab Singh after being elected as new Haryana CM

Haryana CM News Live: After being unanimously elected as leader of the BJP Legislative Party, party’s state president Nayab Singh expressed gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah, and other party high command on his social media account on X.

12 Mar 2024, 02:33:23 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live: We will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana, BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia

Haryana CM News Live: After the announcement of the new chief minister of Haryana, Karnal BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia expressed confidence that it is the CM’s right to choose  his cabinet and he will do so in consultation with the party. He also said that the party will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana.

12 Mar 2024, 02:28:00 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live: Nayab Singh Saini chosen unanimously, says party MLA Subhash Sudha

Haryana CM News Live: Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini has been chosen unanimously as leader of the party's legislature group, said party MLA Subhash Sudha on Tuesday.

12 Mar 2024, 02:12:36 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live Updates: Who is BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini, the new Haryana CM?

Haryana CM News Live Updates: BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini is a prominent OBC face of the party in Haryana. 

12 Mar 2024, 02:05:33 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live Updates: BJP’s  Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM

Haryana CM News Live Updates: BJP’s  Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister.

12 Mar 2024, 02:01:45 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live Updates: Saying for last 1.5 years, that this alliance is dangerous, says Hisar MP Brijendra Singh who joined Congress 

Haryana CM News Live Updates: After joining the Congress party on March 10, Haryana’s Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday claimed that he had been calling the alliance dangerous for the last 1.5 years. “Since I resigned the day before yesterday, perhaps they have started to realise that things have gone out of control," he told ANI.

12 Mar 2024, 01:53:08 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live Updates: What it means for BJP ahead of polls?

The resignations of Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers in Haryana have come as the BJP's ties with the JJP is headed for a split ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Does it affect the BJP's prospects in the coming polls?

To stitch a majority after the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP struck an alliance with Dushyant Chautala post the 2019 elections after it fell short of five seats. The BJP had won 41 seats, five short of reaching the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly, while Dushyant Chautala's JJP bagged 10 seats.

Post the elections, the BJP, however, also enjoyed support from seven independent MLAs, who pledged their support to the saffron party, and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda. Despite the JJP's exit from the Haryana alliance government following Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation as the chief minister, the situation unfolds no discernible impact on the BJP as it maintains its position above the majority mark with the backing of Independent MLAs. Read here

12 Mar 2024, 01:51:46 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live Updates: Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as CM again: Haryana BJP MLA

I think when the oath ceremony takes place today, Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as CM again. I don't want to comment on why this alliance (with JJP) broke. This is the decision of the party high command: Haryana BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha

12 Mar 2024, 01:22:47 PM IST

Haryana CM News Live Updates: Manohar Lal Khattar, cabinet ministers resign today

A Haryana government spokesperson said CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and his cabinet ministers have handed over their resignation letters to the governor Bandaru Dattatreya today. This comes on the back of disagreement between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition on seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls 2024 

