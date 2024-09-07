Haryana Elections 2024: AAP may soon announce candidates but alliance talks with Congress still on

Haryana Elections 2024: Amid speculations over the AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana, the Congress has already released its first list of candidates, while the AAP said it may also announce candidates in a day or two.

Published7 Sep 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (L); Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (L); Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R)(PTI)

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said on Saturday the talks on the AAP-Congress alliance are still on, and the AAP may announce candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 in a day or two. The AAP's statement came a day after the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for the state polls.

Talks are going on. It is too early to say anything right now. Aam Aadmi Party is continuously working in Haryana,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said. 

"We may also announce candidates in 1-2 days. But we hope that some conclusion will be reached (regarding the alliance)," the AAP leader said.

She added that the AAP is "fully prepared to contest elections on all 90 assembly seats" in Haryana and said the "organisation is strong on the ground".

Vinesh Phogat to contest from Julana, Punia from Badli as Congress candidates

On Friday, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates, fielding former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Haryana BJP president slams Congress as national wrestlers join party

Hurdles in AAP-Congress alliance

The Congress' first list of candidates for the Haryana polls came amid speculations over its alliance with the AAP. Both the Congress and the AAP are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc at the national level.

According to reports, the alliance talks between the Congress and the AAP faced hurdles over seat-sharing formula. Sources told India Today TV that the Congress leaders in Haryana are unwilling to concede too many seats to AAP.

Rebellion, dilemma in BJP and Congress ahead of Haryana polls: What's cooking?

Earlier, party insiders had said that the AAP was demanding 10 assembly seats in Haryana whereas the Congress was offering five to seven seats. Sources told news agency PTI that no consensus was in sight over seat sharing.

Sources in the AAP said on Friday, “The alliance talks are on the verge of collapse in Haryana and the AAP is planning to contest 50 of the 90 assembly seats in the state on its own.”

Watch: BJP ex-MLA cries on camera after not getting ticket, says 'What to do now

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders reportedly expressed reservations over a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Sources said that Bhupinder Singh Hooda's faction of the Congress and some other leaders are opposed to a seat-sharing deal with the AAP. According to these leaders, Kejriwal's party does not have much ground in Haryana.

The AAP and the Congress, partners in the Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), contested the recent Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi together.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Haryana Elections 2024: AAP may soon announce candidates but alliance talks with Congress still on

