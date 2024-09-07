Haryana Elections 2024: AAP may soon announce candidates but alliance talks with Congress still on

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said on Saturday the talks on the AAP-Congress alliance are still on, and the AAP may announce candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 in a day or two. The AAP's statement came a day after the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for the state polls.

“Talks are going on. It is too early to say anything right now. Aam Aadmi Party is continuously working in Haryana,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

"We may also announce candidates in 1-2 days. But we hope that some conclusion will be reached (regarding the alliance)," the AAP leader said.

She added that the AAP is "fully prepared to contest elections on all 90 assembly seats" in Haryana and said the "organisation is strong on the ground".

On Friday, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates, fielding former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Hurdles in AAP-Congress alliance The Congress' first list of candidates for the Haryana polls came amid speculations over its alliance with the AAP. Both the Congress and the AAP are part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc at the national level.

According to reports, the alliance talks between the Congress and the AAP faced hurdles over seat-sharing formula. Sources told India Today TV that the Congress leaders in Haryana are unwilling to concede too many seats to AAP.

Earlier, party insiders had said that the AAP was demanding 10 assembly seats in Haryana whereas the Congress was offering five to seven seats. Sources told news agency PTI that no consensus was in sight over seat sharing.

Sources in the AAP said on Friday, “The alliance talks are on the verge of collapse in Haryana and the AAP is planning to contest 50 of the 90 assembly seats in the state on its own.”

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders reportedly expressed reservations over a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Sources said that Bhupinder Singh Hooda's faction of the Congress and some other leaders are opposed to a seat-sharing deal with the AAP. According to these leaders, Kejriwal's party does not have much ground in Haryana.