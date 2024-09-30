Haryana Elections 2024: Capt. Abhimanyu, Savitri Jindal among wealthiest candidates for October 5 polls

The average assets per candidate contesting in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 stands at ₹8.68 crore. Captain Abhimanyu is the wealthiest candidate with assets exceeding ₹491 crore. Rohtas Singh and Savitri Jindal are the two other candidates who are in the list of top three wealthiest candidates.

Election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1028 out of 1031 candidates contesting in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. The polls are scheduled for October 5, to elect 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

BJP's Captain Abhimanyu the richest Captain Abhimanyu from the Bharatiya Janata Party is the richest of all the candidates with total assets crossing ₹491 crore. He is contesting the assembly elections from the Narnaund seat in the Hisar district of Haryana.

Share of wealth among contesting candidates

Candidates Rohtak Singh and Savitri Jindal are not far behind. Rohtas Singh, contesting from the Sohna seat in Gurugram district has assets exceeding ₹484 crore. This is a roughly 1.4 per cent low from Captain Abhimanyu’s assets.

Savitri Jindal, on the other hand, has total assets more than ₹270 crore. She is contesting the Assembly polls from the Hisar constituency.

52% crorepatis Out of the 1028 candidates, 538 candidates, that is 52 per cent of the contesters are crorepatis, stated the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report. This is a slight increase of 0.19 points from the figures of 2019 Assembly Elections, where 42 per cent of the contesters were crorepatis.

Looking at the party wise crorepati candidates, BJP ranks the first, with 96% crorepatis in the party. Meanwhile, INC follows second with 94% crorepatis, with Jannayak Janta Party ranking third, reporting 70% crorepatis within the party.

Table showing party wise crorepatis