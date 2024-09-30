Haryana Elections 2024: Capt. Abhimanyu, Savitri Jindal among wealthiest candidates for October 5 polls

In the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, average candidate assets are 8.68 crore. Captain Abhimanyu leads with over 491 crore, followed by Savitri Jindal and Rohtas Singh.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated30 Sep 2024, 04:48 PM IST
The average assets per candidate contesting in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 stands at 8.68 crore. Captain Abhimanyu is the wealthiest candidate with assets exceeding 491 crore. Rohtas Singh and Savitri Jindal are the two other candidates who are in the list of top three wealthiest candidates.

Election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1028 out of 1031 candidates contesting in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. The polls are scheduled for October 5, to elect 90 members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

BJP's Captain Abhimanyu the richest

Captain Abhimanyu from the Bharatiya Janata Party is the richest of all the candidates with total assets crossing 491 crore. He is contesting the assembly elections from the Narnaund seat in the Hisar district of Haryana.

Share of wealth among contesting candidates

Candidates Rohtak Singh and Savitri Jindal are not far behind. Rohtas Singh, contesting from the Sohna seat in Gurugram district has assets exceeding 484 crore. This is a roughly 1.4 per cent low from Captain Abhimanyu’s assets.

Savitri Jindal, on the other hand, has total assets more than 270 crore. She is contesting the Assembly polls from the Hisar constituency.

52% crorepatis

Out of the 1028 candidates, 538 candidates, that is 52 per cent of the contesters are crorepatis, stated the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report. This is a slight increase of 0.19 points from the figures of 2019 Assembly Elections, where 42 per cent of the contesters were crorepatis.

Looking at the party wise crorepati candidates, BJP ranks the first, with 96% crorepatis in the party. Meanwhile, INC follows second with 94% crorepatis, with Jannayak Janta Party ranking third, reporting 70% crorepatis within the party.

Table showing party wise crorepatis

The third largest national party in India, the Bahujan Samaj Party had the lowest number of crorepatis. Only 51%, which is 18 out of 35 candidates have declared assets valued more than 1 crore.

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP has the highest percentage of crorepati candidates at 96%, indicating a wealth gap in political representation.
  • The average wealth of candidates has seen a rise, reflecting increasing financial power among politicians.
  • The trend of wealth among candidates raises questions about accessibility and representation in politics.

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 04:48 PM IST
