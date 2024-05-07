Haryana govt, led by Nayab Saini, loses majority in assembly: What happens next? Can Congress oust BJP?
Haryana political news: The BJP in Haryana now has the support of three Independent MLAs, down from six earlier, after there of them decided to support the Congress. Is the Haryana government under crisis? Here's deep dive into Haryana's political scenario.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government faced a major setback with three Independent MLAs withdrawing their support from the ruling party. With three MLAs not supporting the Nayab Singh Saini-led government, the BJP in the state now has the support of at least three Independent MLAs, down from six earlier.