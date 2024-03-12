On March 12, Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana CM after the BJP-JJP alliance had collapsed.

On March 12, Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana chief minister hours after the BJP alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) fell apart. The BJP has claimed that it has 41 MLAs, along with five Independent candidates, to take it past the halfway mark of 45 seats in the assembly.

The JJP is led by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. The party has 10 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly.

Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat, after meeting CM Khattar, earlier claimed that the BJP-JJP alliance was falling apart. However, The Khattar government will survive, thanks to the support from some independent MLAs, he said.

"I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," Rawat said on March 12.

The BJP won all 10 seats during the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The bone of contention between the saffron party and the JJP was seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats, of which BJP wanted to contest nine and give one to JJP. However, JJP wanted two constituencies to fight from.

The BJP is capable of winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats on its own, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda earlier claimed.

Major changes in Haryana govt The Haryana government will now see some major changes, PTI sources said. However, it is unclear what sort of change is to expect as senior party leaders are maintaining silence about it.

Central BJP leaders, including former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister Arjun Munda are in Haryana to oversee the changes. The BJP legislature party is likely to have a meeting later in the day, the sources added.

