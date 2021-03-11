Haryana: Khattar govt wins trust vote comfortably

Thirty members of the Congress and two Independents - Balraj Kundu and Sombir Sangwan - who had earlier withdrawn support, backed the motion. The opposition camp would have needed 45 members to win the no-confidence motion. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party.

