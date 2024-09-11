Haryana News: AAP releases 11 candidates for assembly elections as alliance talks with Congress fail. Full 3rd list here

Haryana News: Haryana will vote for 90 assembly seats on October 5, with results on October 8. AAP has announced 40 candidates across three lists, while Congress has released 41 candidates, so far

Published11 Sep 2024, 06:33 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi party on Tuesday night announced the third list of 11 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections scheduled to be held October 5.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded Bheem Singh Rathi from Radaur, Amar Singh from Nilokheri, Amit Kumar from Israna, Suneel Rao from Ateli, and Satish Yadav from Rewari, among others in the third list.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP announced second list of  9 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana even as the party's alliance plans with the Congress party derailed. Overall, AAP has announced the names of 40 candidates fielded in Haryana so far in its three lists. The first list released on Monday had 20 names.

 

Haryana News: The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded Bheem Singh Rathi from Radaur, Amar Singh from Nilokheri, Amit Kumar from Israna, Suneel Rao from Ateli, and Satish Yadav from Rewari, among others in the third list.

Haryana is voting for its 90 seats in single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8.

In its second list, AAP fielded Ritu Bamaniya from Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj from Thanesar, Hawa Singh from Indir, Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar from Ratia and Bhupendra Beniwal from Adampur, among others.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Congress party two parties, part of Opposition's INDIA bloc, have, for now, decided to contest the election to the 90-member Haryana assembly separately, as talks have failed failed to reach a consensus on seat-sharing.

Congress has already released three lists of candidates for Haryana polls comprising 41 names. On September 6, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections. The second list of Congress candidates with 9 names was released on Sunday. One name was released separately.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MPRaghav Chadhahas been holding talks with Deepak Babaria of Congress over a prospective alliance. Chadha on Sunday said that both the parties are hopeful for a successful outcome.

The AAP had given Congress ultimatum until Monday evening to decide on the seat-sharing.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The AAP has so far fielded a total of 40 candidates in the Haryana elections, indicating a strong independent strategy.
  • The failure of alliance talks between AAP and Congress highlights the challenges within the opposition INDIA bloc.
  • The upcoming elections on October 5 are crucial for both parties in establishing their foothold in Haryana.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 06:33 AM IST
