Haryana News: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off assembly poll campaign today; will hold roadshow in Yamunanagar

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, is campaigning in Haryana for the first time, showcasing party's work in Punjab and Delhi. His roadshow in Yamunanagar marks the start of a significant campaign ahead of Haryana's elections on October 5.

Livemint
Published20 Sep 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Haryana News: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off assembly poll campaign today; will hold roadshow in Yamunanagar
Haryana News: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off assembly poll campaign today; will hold roadshow in Yamunanagar (Hindustan Times)

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will join the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in Yamunanagar district today.

The roadshow, first since Kejriwal walked out of jail on bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case, will start from Jhanda Chowk in Jagadhri constituency at 2.30 pm. Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister on Tuesday. AAP leader and minister Atishi is scheduled to take oath as next chief minister of Delhi on Saturday.

Also Read | Haryana News: ‘BJP rewards only wives of MLAs,’ says disgruntled leader

Haryana is voting in single phase on October 5.

"AAP national convenor Kejriwal has come out of jail after defeating the BJP's conspiracy. Now he is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana and will start on Friday," AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said in a statement on Thursday.

After the roadshow, the Kejriwal will also campaign in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh and Badra. “Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in 11 districts, where he will have 13 programmes,” Pathak said

The further campaign schedule of Kejriwal will be announced later, he added.

The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana after talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down. The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014.

Also Read | Haryana News: Ticket to Vinesh Phogat not due to political interest, says Hooda

"This time, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal has come to Haryana with AAP. So, a new and great option for change is in front of the people of Haryana. They have seen the work done by AAP in Punjab, and have seen the government of Delhi. After seeing everything, the people will go for a change and vote for Arvind Kejriwal's new and honest politics and AAP," Pathak said.

Kejriwal, was sworn in as chief minister of Delhi for the third term on February 16, 2020, after the party won the Delhi assembly polls, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.

This time, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal has come to Haryana with AAP. So, a new and great option for change is in front of the people of Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • Kejriwal’s roadshow signifies AAP’s determination to establish a foothold in Haryana.
  • The party aims to capitalise on its achievements in Punjab and Delhi to attract voters.
  • With elections approaching, AAP’s strategy indicates a focus on grassroots campaigning across 11 districts.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsHaryana News: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off assembly poll campaign today; will hold roadshow in Yamunanagar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    10:15 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.5 (1.67%)

    NTPC

    418.75
    10:15 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    -5.25 (-1.24%)

    Indus Towers

    381.00
    10:15 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    -8.65 (-2.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    275.45
    10:15 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.7 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    RITES

    363.00
    10:03 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    21.77 (6.38%)

    Mankind Pharma

    2,536.95
    10:02 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    105.95 (4.36%)

    Minda Corporation

    542.00
    10:02 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    21.75 (4.18%)

    Usha Martin

    351.35
    10:03 AM | 20 SEP 2024
    13.5 (4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.