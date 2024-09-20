Haryana News: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off assembly poll campaign today; will hold roadshow in Yamunanagar

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will join the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in Yamunanagar district today.

The roadshow, first since Kejriwal walked out of jail on bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case, will start from Jhanda Chowk in Jagadhri constituency at 2.30 pm. Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister on Tuesday. AAP leader and minister Atishi is scheduled to take oath as next chief minister of Delhi on Saturday.

Haryana is voting in single phase on October 5.

"AAP national convenor Kejriwal has come out of jail after defeating the BJP's conspiracy. Now he is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana and will start on Friday," AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said in a statement on Thursday.

After the roadshow, the Kejriwal will also campaign in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh and Badra. “Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in 11 districts, where he will have 13 programmes,” Pathak said

The further campaign schedule of Kejriwal will be announced later, he added.

The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana after talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down. The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014.

"This time, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal has come to Haryana with AAP. So, a new and great option for change is in front of the people of Haryana. They have seen the work done by AAP in Punjab, and have seen the government of Delhi. After seeing everything, the people will go for a change and vote for Arvind Kejriwal's new and honest politics and AAP," Pathak said.

Kejriwal, was sworn in as chief minister of Delhi for the third term on February 16, 2020, after the party won the Delhi assembly polls, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.

This time, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal has come to Haryana with AAP. So, a new and great option for change is in front of the people of Haryana.