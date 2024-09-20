Haryana News: ‘A party of industrialists; rewards only wives of…,’ says disgruntled BJP leader who joined Congress

Haryana News: The BJP's issues in Haryana continue as women wing leader Gayatri Devi resigned, criticising ticket distribution to 'turncoats.' Party president JP Nadda unveiled a manifesto of 20 promises amid claims that the party prioritises industrialists over grassroots leaders.

Updated20 Sep 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Haryana News: 'BJP a party of industrialists; rewards only wives of MLAs..,' says disgruntled leader who joined Congress
Haryana News: ‘BJP a party of industrialists; rewards only wives of MLAs..,’ says disgruntled leader who joined Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had another setback ahead of October 5 Haryana Assembly elections when its women wing leader from the state, Gayatri Devi quit and joined the Congress party.

Devi was upset over being denied a ticket from the Hansi assembly seat. The BJP has fielded Vinod Bhayana, the MLA from the seat for the 2024 assembly polls.

“ In 2014, when I had sought a ticket, I was told to wait for government formation. I agreed and committedly worked for the party,” Devi told Indian Express.

The saffron party has faced a revolt in Haryana with top leaders, including ministers, quitting over tickets being allegedly distributed to ‘turncoats’ for October 5 assembly polls.

The revolt was reported after the saffron party released on September 4 its first list of 67 candidates for the elections. The party released its second list of 21 candidates on September 10. Haryana has 90 assembly seats.

“No one listens to party workers in the BJP. Only big speeches are given by their leaders claiming they granted 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats but did those women who have earned their place get any space?The BJP rewards only wives of MLAs or the wives of MLAs’ sons. What about party workers who campaign door-to-door?,” Devi said in the Indian Express report.

BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the party's manifesto comprising 20 promises for the Haryana assembly polls on Thursday.

'Tickets to Turncoats'

Among the Haryana BJP leaders who revolted over ticket distribution include state Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and Minister of State for Social Justice Bishamber Singh Balmiki. The two ministers resigned from the government even as Chief Minister Saini attempted to pacify them.

The grudge expressed by the rebels is that the party has preferred turncoats over loyalists in ticket distribution. The list of 67 names released on September 4, saw the BJP dropping eight sitting MLAs, including the two ministers.

The BJP rewards only wives of MLAs or the wives of MLAs’ sons. What about party workers who campaign door-to-door?

“Vinod Bhayana, who is an unpopular leader, was instead preferred despite many complaints against him. He has destroyed Hansi,” said Devi

“At one point of time, the BJP was a party based on organisation but today it has become a party of industrialists). Be it Haryana, Maharashtra or Rajasthan, the party is run by 10-15 people,” she said.

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP faces internal dissent over candidate selections and treatment of party workers.
  • Growing dissatisfaction among party members could impact electoral outcomes in Haryana.
  • The shift in party dynamics raises questions about the future of grassroots involvement in politics.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 08:40 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsHaryana News: ‘A party of industrialists; rewards only wives of…,’ says disgruntled BJP leader who joined Congress

