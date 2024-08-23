Haryana News: BJP brainstorms assembly poll candidates at Gurugram meet. Final list soon

Haryana News: The assembly elections for the 90-member Haryana house will be held in a single phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Published23 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state election committee for Haryana met here on Thursday and brainstormed on possible candidates for the October 1 polls in the state. The meeting will continue for the second day on Friday.

All 21 members of the committee, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, are attending the two-day meeting at the party's district office Gurukamal in Gurugram, news agency PTI reported.

The elections for the 90-member Haryana house will be held in a single phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4, along with that of Jammu and Kashmir where polls are being held in three phases.

On day one of the meeting, the committee members agreed on some names from the applications received for some assemblies. Other names will be discussed on Friday, the PTI report said quoting sources.

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Baroli, state co-in-charge Surendra Nagar, state election in-charge and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Deb, Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh, Faridabad MP and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present in the meeting.

In 2019 assembly polls, the BJP won 40 seats in and formed a coalition government with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party that had won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly.

The BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year.

After the meeting concludes, the list of three names decided for each Vidhan Sabha will be sent to the central leadership.

These names will also be discussed at the central level. After this, the name of the final candidate for each Vidhan Sabha will be announced. A report on this meeting will be sent to the central leadership by August 25, a senior BJP leader told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

