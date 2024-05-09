Haryana News: BJP says it'll sail through crisis after MLAs defect— explaining Nayab Saini govt's confidence in 5 points
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala seeks floor test in Haryana Assembly, backs Congress against BJP government. The crisis unfolds as independent lawmakers withdraw support. BJP claims its govt is intact with support from MLAs.
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on May 9 wrote to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya seeking a floor test in the Assembly. Chautala’s letter came a day after he said he would back the Opposition Congress against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana.