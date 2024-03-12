PM Modi congratulates new Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nayab Saini on taking oath as the new Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated new Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after he took oath, along with other cabinet ministers, on Tuesday. PM Modi posted on X, “Congratulations to Nayab Saini on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Wishing him and his team of Ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Five MLAs — four from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one independent — were also sworn in as ministers. The ministers who took oath were Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Prakash Dalal and Banwari Lal, and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala.

However, former home minister and six-term MLA from Ambala Cantt, Anil Vij, has not found a place in the new cabinet. Besides Vij, BJP MLAs Kamal Gupta, Om Prakash Yadav, Kamlesh Dhanda, and Sandeep Singh did not find their names in the Saini-led cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After taking oath, Saini said he has “urged Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to convene assembly session tomorrow to prove majority." He claimed support of 48 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, news agency PTI reported.

The BJP's move to bring in a new face as chief minister came just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Khattar's second term as chief minister was also to end in October, when the assembly polls are due.

In a post on X, Saini thanked PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, party's Haryana in-charge Biplab Dev, Khattar and the party MLAs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is a moment of happiness that a young face, Nayab Saini, who was MP for Kurukshetra and state party chief, has been given the responsibilities of CM. I have known him for a very long time and have a good relationship with him," Khattar said.

