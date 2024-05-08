Haryana political crisis: ‘BJP win all ten Lok Sabha seats,’ says former CM Manohar Lal Khattar| 10 updates
The BJP government in Haryana suffers a setback ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 as three independent legislators withdraw support, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini-led dispensation to a minority.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana got a jolt after three independent legislators withdrew their support, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini dispensation to a minority in the assembly.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message