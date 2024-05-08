Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana got a jolt after three independent legislators withdrew their support, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini dispensation to a minority in the assembly.

Meanwhile, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has exuded confidence that BJP will again win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 polls.





Voting will be held in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls in a single phase on May 25 to elect 10 members of Parliament. In 2019, the BJP won all 10 seats.

Here are 10 updates on this big political news

Three independent MLAs- Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri), and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) have announced they would back Congress and retracted their support for the BJP.

In the 90-member House, the BJP government is now short of two from the halfway mark of 45. The Saffron party and allies have 43 MLAs in Haryana at present.

However, the BJP claimed that some Jannayak Janata Party MLAs have indicated support for it and is safe. As per the BJP, it has support of 4-5 JJP MLAs.

Meanwhile, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said the Leader of the opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, should initiate the process to "bring down the government, which has lost the trust of people". He also said Hooda should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the situation.

Hooda said there is a wave in favour of the Congress in the country, including Haryana, and that the Independent MLAs have taken this decision respecting the sentiments of thepeople.

The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30, and the JJP 10 in the House.

The JJP MLAs haven't announced support due to anti-defection law.

The Saini-led BJP government in Haryana had on March 13 won the trust vote by a voice vote in the House after he took oath as the new chief minister replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Karnal, had resigned as MLA from Karnal.

Former Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala also resigned in March as MLA. He was an Independent MLA from the Rania segment and resigned on March 24 as he joined the BJP, which has announced his candidature for Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

