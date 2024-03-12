Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini is set to be the next Chief Minister of Haryana, says party leader on Tuesday. State BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha said, “Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana. All people are now going to meet the Governor...nothing has been discussed about Deputy Chief Minister."

According PTI sources, the Haryana new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence later in the day.

The change on guard in Haryana took place after the BJP decided to snap ties with the Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The BJP had formed a post-poll alliance with the JJP after it fell short of the majority following the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls.

The two political parties decided to part ways after there was no breakthrough in the seat-sharing talks. The JJP wanted to contest two of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. However, the BJP wanted to contest on all 10 seats, according to reports. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

