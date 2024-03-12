Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Haryana political crisis: BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as CM

Haryana political crisis: BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as CM

Akriti Anand

Haryana political crisis: BJP state chief Nayab Singh Saini will replace Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister.

BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini to be next Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini is set to be the next Chief Minister of Haryana, says party leader on Tuesday. State BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha said, “Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana. All people are now going to meet the Governor...nothing has been discussed about Deputy Chief Minister."

Follow Haryana CM News Live Updates here

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Subhash Sudha said Saini has been "chosen unanimously as leader of party's legislature group". Taking to X, Saini thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UNion HOme Minister Amit Shah, "all the MLAs and independent MLAs" on being unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislative Party.

ALSO READ: Horse trading in Haryana? 5 JJP MLAs skip meeting called by Dushyant Chautala, in touch with BJP, says report

The development came hours after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as the chief minister of Haryana on Tuesday. His cabinet ministers too submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All resigned on Tuesday.

According PTI sources, the Haryana new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence later in the day.

The change on guard in Haryana took place after the BJP decided to snap ties with the Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The BJP had formed a post-poll alliance with the JJP after it fell short of the majority following the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls.

ALSO READ: Haryana: Is BJP-JJP alliance falling apart? CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation opens up possibilities

The two political parties decided to part ways after there was no breakthrough in the seat-sharing talks. The JJP wanted to contest two of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. However, the BJP wanted to contest on all 10 seats, according to reports. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

