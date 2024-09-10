Haryana News: AAP announces 2nd list of 9 candidates for assembly polls as alliance plans with Congress derail

Haryana Assembly Polls: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced second list of 9 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana even as the party's alliance plans with the Congress party derailed. Overall, AAP has announced the names of 29 candidates fielded in Haryana so far.

Haryana is voting in single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8.

The names announced on Tuesday include Rita Bamania from Sadhaura seat, Hawa Singh from Indri, Chhatar Pal Singh from Balwala, to name a few.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Congress party two parties, part of Opposition's INDIA bloc, have, for now, decided to contest the election to the 90-member Haryana assembly separately, as talks have failed failed to reach a consensus on seat-sharing.

Haryana News: Overall, AAP has announced the names of 29 candidates fielded in Haryana so far.

On Monday, AAP released first of list of 20 candidates for the October 5 polls in Haryana. AAP's Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said that the party will field candidates on all 90 seats.

"AAP has only one goal, to uproot and throw out this corrupt BJP government. BJP has turned Haryana into the crime capital," Gupta told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Congress has released 41 names Congress has already released three lists of candidates for Haryana polls comprising 41 names. On September 6, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections. The second list of Congress candidates with9 names was released on Sunday. One name was released separately.

AAP wanted to contest on at least 10 seats, but the Congress wasn't willing to spare more than three for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, according to sources.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been holding talks with Deepak Babaria of Congress over a prospective alliance. Chadha on Sunday said that both the parties are hopeful for a successful outcome.