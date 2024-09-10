Haryana News: AAP announces 2nd list of 9 candidates for assembly polls as alliance plans with Congress derail

On Monday, AAP released 20 candidates for Haryana's upcoming polls, with plans to contest all 90 seats. Congress has announced 41 candidates. Despite alliance discussions, both parties will contest separately due to disagreements on seat-sharing. Voting is scheduled for October 5.

Livemint
Updated10 Sep 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Haryana News: AAP announces 2nd list of 9 candidates for assembly polls as alliance plans with Congress derail
Haryana News: AAP announces 2nd list of 9 candidates for assembly polls as alliance plans with Congress derail(HT_PRINT)

Haryana Assembly Polls: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced second list of 9 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana even as the party's alliance plans with the Congress party derailed. Overall, AAP has announced the names of 29 candidates fielded in Haryana so far.

Haryana is voting in single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8.

Also Read | AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana hits dead end? AAP to go solo on all 90 seats

The names announced on Tuesday include Rita Bamania from Sadhaura seat, Hawa Singh from Indri, Chhatar Pal Singh from Balwala, to name a few.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Congress party two parties, part of Opposition's INDIA bloc, have, for now, decided to contest the election to the 90-member Haryana assembly separately, as talks have failed failed to reach a consensus on seat-sharing.

 

Haryana News: Overall, AAP has announced the names of 29 candidates fielded in Haryana so far.

On Monday, AAP released first of list of 20 candidates for the October 5 polls in Haryana. AAP's Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said that the party will field candidates on all 90 seats.

"AAP has only one goal, to uproot and throw out this corrupt BJP government. BJP has turned Haryana into the crime capital," Gupta told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Congress has released 41 names

Congress has already released three lists of candidates for Haryana polls comprising 41 names. On September 6, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections. The second list of Congress candidates with9 names was released on Sunday. One name was released separately.

AAP wanted to contest on at least 10 seats, but the Congress wasn't willing to spare more than three for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, according to sources.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been holding talks with Deepak Babaria of Congress over a prospective alliance. Chadha on Sunday said that both the parties are hopeful for a successful outcome.

The AAP had given Congress ultimatum until Monday evening to decide on the seat-sharing.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsHaryana News: AAP announces 2nd list of 9 candidates for assembly polls as alliance plans with Congress derail

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    440.50
    12:47 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    22.65 (5.42%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    140.65
    12:47 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    7.6 (5.71%)

    Tata Steel

    149.70
    12:47 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.2%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.50
    12:47 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.95 (2.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    750.70
    12:30 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    46.5 (6.6%)

    One 97 Communications

    666.45
    12:31 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    38.45 (6.12%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    69.31
    12:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    3.8 (5.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    140.65
    12:31 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    7.6 (5.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue