Haryana's Sirsa to get medical college soon

Chandigarh: The Haryana government will be setting up a medical college in Sirsa, said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday.

"A medical college will be constructed on the land of Agriculture Department in front of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa. A proposal has already been sent to the Agriculture Department for providing land for this purpose. The state government has accorded approval for the setting up of three new medical colleges in the state, of which one will come up in Sirsa," Chautala said.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that a medical college in Sirsa has been a long-standing demand of the people.

"With the setting up of the medical college, not only people will get relief from travelling to other districts for health services, but employment opportunities will also be created," he said.

Chautala stated that a network of roads is being laid in the state to provide better road connectivity.

A proposal has been sent to the Centre for the greenfield project from Fazilka to Kolkata, which will form the part of East-West Corridor and Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

