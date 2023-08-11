Nuh Violence: Arrest Monu Manesar, farmers and Khap Panchayat unite

Following the recent communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh, various farmer unions and Khap panchayats have come forward to urge for calm and to call for the arrest of Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante believed to be involved.

The violent incidents occurred on July 31 in Nuh, which has a predominantly Muslim population. A confrontation erupted when a procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was assaulted by groups of people. The clashes resulted in the loss of six lives, including two home guards and a religious leader.

Up to this point, a total of 113 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, leading to the arrest of 305 individuals linked to the clashes. Among those apprehended, 106 individuals are currently being questioned by the police.

Recently, a significant assembly of Khap panchayats, farmer unions, and religious figures from Haryana convened a 'Mahapanchayat' event in Hisar. During this gathering, they strongly denounced the outbreak of violence and collectively adopted multiple resolutions that advocate for tranquility and cooperation within the area, NDTV reported.

Conducted by the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, the mahapanchayat drew participants from Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh communities. At this gathering, a unanimous decision was reached, asserting the commitment of people from diverse religious backgrounds to collaborate in reestablishing a peaceful environment.

In recent developments, letters attributed to certain panchayat leaders in Mahendergarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar districts have emerged online. These letters purportedly declare restrictions on Muslim traders engaging in commercial activities within their respective villages.

Reportedly, Manesar allegedly shared a video on social media, asserting his presence at the religious procession in Nuh and urging his followers to participate extensively. However, subsequent online warnings advised him to keep his distance from the event.

Manesar explained that he heeded the counsel of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who expressed concerns that his attendance could escalate tensions in the locality. Haryana's Police Chief, P K Agrawal, has announced the establishment of a dedicated special investigation team (SIT) to examine Manesar's involvement in the clashes.

Earlier on August 7, Haryana Police has arrested various Rohingya refugees in connection with the recent clashes in Nuh district. Officials say that some of these refugees have been identified for pelting stones and being part of the violence on July 31.

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya that a demolition drive was carried was carried out on the properties held by some of the refugees because they were illegally occupying Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran land in Taru, as per a Hindustan Times report.

(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times)