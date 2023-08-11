Nuh Violence: Arrest Monu Manesar, farmers and Khap Panchayat unite

Nuh Violence: Arrest Monu Manesar, farmers and Khap Panchayat unite2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh have led farmer unions and Khap panchayats to call for calm and the arrest of Monu Manesar - a cow vigilante involved. The clashes occurred on July 31 during a procession organized by the VHP, resulting in six deaths.
Following the recent communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh, various farmer unions and Khap panchayats have come forward to urge for calm and to call for the arrest of Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante believed to be involved.
