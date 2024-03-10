Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP's Haryana MP Brijendra Singh joins Congress due to ‘compelling political reasons’
BackBack

BJP's Haryana MP Brijendra Singh joins Congress due to ‘compelling political reasons’

Livemint

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Deepak Babaria were present at Kharge's residence when Brijendra Singh joined the party.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Haryana's Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh joins the Congress Party in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.Premium
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Haryana's Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh joins the Congress Party in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Haryana's Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh joins the Congress Party in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier in the day, Singh on Sunday from the party's primary membership due to “compelling political reasons" and joined the Congress.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," Brijendra Singh said in his post.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Deepak Babaria were also present at Kharge's residence when Bijendra Singh joined the party.

According to Congress sources, the former bureaucrat, now turned politician, is poised to become the party's candidate from Hisar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bijendra Singh emerged victorious in the Hisar constituency, defeating Dushyant Chautala of the JJP and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then aligned with the Congress.

Bijendra Singh boasts lineage as the great-grandson of the esteemed Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App