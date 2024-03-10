Haryana's Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh joins the Congress Party in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier in the day, Singh on Sunday from the party's primary membership due to “compelling political reasons" and joined the Congress. "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," Brijendra Singh said in his post.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Deepak Babaria were also present at Kharge's residence when Bijendra Singh joined the party.

According to Congress sources, the former bureaucrat, now turned politician, is poised to become the party's candidate from Hisar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bijendra Singh emerged victorious in the Hisar constituency, defeating Dushyant Chautala of the JJP and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then aligned with the Congress.

Bijendra Singh boasts lineage as the great-grandson of the esteemed Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!