'Has he joined the psephology business?': Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over 2024 poll predictions1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismisses Rahul Gandhi's claim of a surprise in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, calling it predictable.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday after the latter's assertions about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Wayanad MP had insisted that the BJP was in for a surprise in upcoming state and central elections.
