Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday after the latter's assertions about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Wayanad MP had insisted that the BJP was in for a surprise in upcoming state and central elections.

“I think he (Rahul Gandhi) joined the psephology business? I don't know about it. There will be no surprise. Indian people are very predictable. Let the surprise be in the moon or the sun, not in India. He (Rahul Gandhi) always underestimates the people of India. Indian people are more stable and more predictable. Surprise business does not happen in politics," Himanta countered.

The BJP leader predicted a resounding win for the BJP in 2024 elections, insisting that results would be 'better' next year.

“Modiji is at his best now. I think the result will be better in 2024. But let us not join the number game because the mood of the Lok Sabha election has not yet set in," Himanta said.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi predicts certain win for Congress in upcoming Assembly polls Gandhi had predicted a Congress victory in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and a probable win in Telangana. He also said there where would be a "very close" contest in Rajasthan with his party likely to emerge victorious. He asserted that the opposition was adapting and working together and that the BJP was "in for a surprise in 2024" general elections.

The senior Congress leader also referred to the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks against BSP leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, alleging that the BJP indulges in such tactics to distract from the demand for a caste census.

(With inputs from agencies)

