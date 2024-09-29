Hassan Nasrallah’s death: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti for canceling campaign, ‘When Hindus in Bangladesh are attacked…’

Mehbooba Mufti cancelled her campaign to honour martyrs in Lebanon and Gaza. BJP leader Kavinder Gupta criticized her for her silence on attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, accusing her of insincerity following Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrullah's death in an Israeli operation.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated29 Sep 2024, 10:35 AM IST
After Mehbooba Mufti cancelled her campaign in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on September 29 questioned her empathy and highlighted her silence on attacks on Hindu in Bangladesh.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrullah was killed on September 29, yesterday, after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out a 'precise' operation in Beirut, Lebanon. Reportedly, Nasrullah was believed to have been in the building when the Israeli military targeted the Hezbollah central headquarters.

‘These are crocodile tears’

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti stating that ‘crocodile tears’ were easily understood by the public. While speaking to news agency ANI, Former Deputy CM of J&K and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, “Why does Hassan Nasarullah's death pain, Mehbooba Mufti? When Hindus in Bangladesh are attacked and killed they are tight-lipped...These are crocodile tears and people understand the intent behind this...”

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir wrote on X: “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza especially Hassan Nasrullah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance.”

Meanwhile, elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats was held in the first phase on September 18. Voting for the third phase would be declared on October 1, and the results will be declared on October 8.

‘Great loss for Muslim world’

A protest march was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Srinagar on Saturday against the killing of Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF).

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, the general Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) called Nasrallah's death “a great loss for the Muslim world," reported ANI. He also requested India's Shia community to observe three days of mourning and hoist black flags in their houses.

First Published:29 Sep 2024, 10:35 AM IST
