‘Hate and fear of Modi,’ says Amit Shah slamming Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘will stay alive till…’ remark

Mallikarjun Kharge news: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, describing his speech as ‘disgraceful and distasteful’.

Kharge had said that would live long enough to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, while addressing a rally at Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Assembly polls. The last phase of polling is scheduled on Tuesday.

Other Congress and BJP leaders also expressed their opinions regarding Kharge's speech. While Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed his support stating that the party ‘does not hate PM Modi, but loves the country’, Union Textile minister Giriraj Singh claimed that Modi's rule has nothing to do with ‘who lives or dies’.

‘Unneccesarily dragged PM Modi…’ The Home Minister said Kharge had unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into matters concerning his personal health. "Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech.

In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power," Shah posted on X.

Shah further added that Kharge's comments were a display of the hate and fear, the Congress held for PM Modi.

"It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly. As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," tweeted Shah.

‘Stay alive till Modi removed from power’ Mallikarjun Kharge had fainted while addressing a poll rally at Jasrota in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. He resumed his speech after regaining consciousness.

"I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till (Prime Minister) Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you. I wanted to talk. But due to dizziness, I have sat down. Please pardon me," said the Congress president.

It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi.

‘Poison filled mentality' Responding to Kharge's speech, says BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said “Mr Kharge’s personal toxic remark against PM Modi exposes the poison-filled mentality of Congress leadership. His master’s voice is that of (Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi who at every opportunity tries to demean and insult the Prime Minister,” reported PTI.

