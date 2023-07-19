The political heat in Karnataka rose on Wednesday as 10 MLAs of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were suspended from the legislative assembly for throwing papers at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani. The incident occurred amid the ruckus in the assembly during which the BJP MLAs were protesting against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state for misusing IAS officers who received leaders of other parties during the Opposition meet in Bengaluru.

