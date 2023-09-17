‘Have to fight unitedly’, Sonia Gandhi calls for unity in INDIA alliance at CWC meeting2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi urges unity against BJP, Congress aims to make INDIA bloc successful, expresses concern over unemployment and rising prices.
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday sent out a strong signal of ‘unity’ to the 28-member opposition alliance ‘INDIA bloc’ during the first meeting of the reconstituted CWC panel. “We have to fight unitedly against the BJP," Gandhi told the Congress Working Committee members.