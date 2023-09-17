Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday sent out a strong signal of ‘unity’ to the 28-member opposition alliance ‘INDIA bloc’ during the first meeting of the reconstituted CWC panel . “We have to fight unitedly against the BJP," Gandhi told the Congress Working Committee members.

The grand old party also resolved to make the INDIA bloc an "ideological and electoral success" to free the country from "divisive politics" and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable, according to PTI reports.

During the meeting, the CWC also "wholeheartedly" welcomed the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), claiming it has already rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

The CWC panel expressed grave concern at the "increasing unemployment and continuous rise in prices, especially of essential commodities".

In its resolution, the CWC panel said, “The prime minister's so-called Rozgar melas are a hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year."

It claimed that the failure to conduct the decennial census, due in 2021, is a "national and an international shame".

"One of the consequences is that an estimated 14 crore of the poorest Indians are denied their entitlement to food rations since ration cards are issued on the basis of the 2011 Census. The CWC also underlines the stubborn refusal of the Modi government to conduct a caste census," the resolution read.

The sparks from Manipur are now threatening to spread to the wider North-Eastern region, the CWC claimed, as per PTI reports.

The Congress further alleged, “The silence and neglect of the Prime Minister, the failure of the Home Minister (Amit Shah), and the intransigence of the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) have led to an unprecedented situation where there are repeated clashes between the security forces and civilians and between the Army/Assam Rifles and the state police force."

The Congress' highest decision-making body unequivocally condemned the "incursions by China into Indian-held territory and the repeated provocations such as publishing maps that include Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India".

Top Congress leaders held deliberations at the first meeting of the new CWC here focusing on preparing a comprehensive road map for ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present at the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)