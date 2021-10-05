"I hear you are coming to Lucknow for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Have you seen this video? (She held a mobile phone showing a jeep running over a group of farmers, which Gandhi claimed is from Lakhimpur Kheri) Why hasn't this man been arrested? Leaders like us who want to visit Lakhimpur Kheri have been put under custody without any FIR, I want to know why this man is free?" Priyanka Gandhi said in the video.

Targeting the Central Government over inaction in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the site, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died on Sunday.

"@narendramodi Sir, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. This person who crushed the annadata (farmers) has not been arrested yet. Why?" alleged Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet today.

"Why the opposition leaders like me are in the custody without any order or FIR. I want to know why the accused is free," the Congress leader is seen saying in the video.

She further pointed out that the farmers have been raising their voices for last many months now but they are being ignored.

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Lucknow to attend the 'Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the city.

