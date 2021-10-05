‘Have you seen this video?’ Priyanka Gandhi to PM Modi on viral Lakhimpur video

"I hear you are coming to Lucknow for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Have you seen this video? (She held a mobile phone showing a jeep running over a group of farmers, which Gandhi claimed is from Lakhimpur Kheri) Why hasn't this man been arrested? Leaders like us who want to visit Lakhimpur Kheri have been put under custody without any FIR, I want to know why this man is free?" Priyanka Gandhi said in the video.