HC adjourns Sachin Pilot's plea challenging disqualification notice till Tuesday

JAIPUR : The Rajasthan High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other congress rebels challenging the disqualification notices issued by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker disqualifying them as MLAs.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for rebel MLAs concluded his arguments on Monday and Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi also appearing for petitioners will argue tomorrow morning at 10.30 AM, and followed by the intervenors in the case.

The case was heard through vide conferencing by Rajasthan High court bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prashant Gupta.

The Rajasthan High Court on 17 July had granted interim relief against any action by the Speaker to the 19 rebel MLAs. The division bench had directed the speaker CP Joshi not to take any action against the rebel MLAs till 21 July, 5:30pm.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi argued that the courts have no jurisdiction over the disqualification of any member. Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s argued that judicial review is absolutely barred in this case. He submitted that petition is premature as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House. It was added by him that the court cannot interfere at the stage of show-cause.

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing for Congress Party Whip, Mahesh Joshi, who has been impleaded as additional respondent, argued that the petitioners have not formally resigned from the congress party but their conduct is to be construed as giving up party membership.

The speaker was expected to take up the matter of the disqualification notice at 5 pm on Friday and the legislators were supposed to give reply to the disqualification notice by 17 July. Minutes before the speaker could take up the matter, the High court gave interim relief giving a breather of four days to the 19 MLAs from replying to disqualification notice and relief from any disciplinary action.

The ruling congress party in the state had sought the disqualification of the members on the ground of their “anti party activities" It has been alleged that the MLAs deliberately absented themselves from the Congress legislature party meeting held on 13 and 14 July.

The petitioners have argued that the notice issued under the provisions of the constitution are bad in law and should be quashed. Further they have not been given sufficient time to give reply to the notice, said the petitioners.

As per the plea, the complaint dated 14 July, preferred by Mahesh Joshi in the capacity of the chief whip of Indian national congress in the Rajasthan legislative Assembly is on the face of it based upon assumption and surmises which have no factual ground to support the alleged apprehensions voiced in the complaint.

Further, the plea clarifies that none of the petitioners have expressed or indicated their will to give up the membership of INC.

On 14 July, the Congress party dropped Pilot from the Rajasthan Cabinet and also removed him from the post of party's state unit head. The move followed Pilot skipping a party meeting, the second in two days. The Congress had warned of action against those who skipped the meetings.

As per reports, if the rebel MLAs are disqualified, the majority mark will drop, making it easier for chief minister Ashok Gehlot to win a floor test. The majority mark in the 200-member assembly is 101. Gehlot has accused his former deputy of hobnobbing with the BJP to bring down his government. The BJP, with just 72 MLAs, has been gingerly watching the developments.

