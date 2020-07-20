HC adjourns Sachin Pilot's plea challenging disqualification notice till Tuesday

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi argued that the courts have no jurisdiction over the disqualification of any member. Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s argued that judicial review is absolutely barred in this case. He submitted that petition is premature as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House. It was added by him that the court cannot interfere at the stage of show-cause.