HC asks Centre, Delhi to ensure pregnant women face no barriers during lockdown

The Delhi High court on Friday directed the Centre and Delhi government to work in tandem to make sure that pregnant ladies and their family members residing in hot spots, do not face any barriers during the lockdown.

A division bench comprising Justice Homa Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing the plea directed Delhi government to ensure that the helpline number for assisting senior citizens in the Capital during the lockdown, shall also be made available to pregnant women.

“The helpline number shall be publicised adequately in the newspapers and the social media as also through the Delhi Police, wherever possible," the court said.

The petition was filed by an organisation called Sama- Resource Group For Women and Health to ensure unimpeded access to maternity and neonatal healthcare services for pregnant women and newborn children in Delhi during the period of lockdown / restrictions due to the pandemic.

The court was apprised about the guidelines laid down by health ministry for enabling delivery of essential health services during the covid-19 outbreak. The guidelines include reproductive and neonatal healthcare services to the pregnant women, besides prevention and management of communicable deceases, treatment of chronic deceases to avoid complications and for addressing other emergencies.

Advocate Vrinda Grover appearing for the petitioner contended that despite extensive guidelines laid down by the centre, the services on ground are not readily available. The government had directed wellness centres to maintain a list of persons to whom essential services have to be extended. Auxiliary Nursing Mid-wives (ANM) and Asha workers must ensure that the pregnant ladies in the last trimester are contacted to ascertain their status, she submitted.

Advocate Anupam Srivastava appearing for the Delhi government assured the court that sufficient number of Asha workers and ANMs, will be made available in their respective areas so that they can reach out to the pregnant women and particularly those who are in the high risk category for a follow up. Further, adequate assistance will be provided to these women, particularly, in the last trimester, he said adding that transportation to visit to the hospital pre-delivery, for delivery and post-delivery, will also be arranged.