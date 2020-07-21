HC asks Speaker to defer action against Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs till 24 July

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday extended the interim relief till 24 July to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs against the disqualification notices issued by the Legislative Assembly Speaker. Earlier on 17 July, the high court had granted given a four-day reprieve to Pilot and other Congress MLAs against any action by the Speaker.

The HC bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prashant Gupta shall deliver the verdict on 24 July and has directed the Speaker CP Joshi not to take any action on the disqualification notices against the rebel MLAs till Friday.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for Pilot and other dissident MLAs, challenged the show-cause notice as it “reeks of malafide". He argued that the speaker acted with ‘undue haste", adding that as per the rules, reply of disqualification notice has to be given “within 7 days or such extended periods as may be." The speaker only gave 3 days’ time to reply which show “mala fides" on the part of the Speaker.

"Mind you, we are in the middle of covid-19 and only 3 days time given for reply", said Rohtagi.

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing for Congress Party Whip, Mahesh Joshi, who has been impleaded as additional respondent, argued that rules of none of the legislative assembly state that a reason has to be recorded before issuing show cause notice. He also added that the opposite counsels have not denied that the action of the 19 rebel MLAs amount to voluntary giving up of party membership.

The petitioners have not formally resigned from the congress party but their conduct is to be construed as giving up party membership, Kamat earlier said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had argued on Monday that the courts have no jurisdiction over the disqualification of any member. Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s argued that judicial review is absolutely barred in this case. He submitted that petition is premature as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House. The court cannot interfere at the stage of show-cause, Singhvi added.

The Speaker was expected to take up the matter of the disqualification notice at 5 pm on Friday and the legislators were supposed to give reply to the disqualification notice by 17 July. Minutes before the Speaker could take up the matter, the High court gave a breather of four days to the 19 MLAs from replying to disqualification notice and relief from any disciplinary action.

The ruling Congress party in the state had sought the disqualification of the members on the ground of their “anti-party activities" It has been alleged that the MLAs deliberately absented themselves from the Congress legislature party meeting held on 13 and 14 July.

The petitioners argued that the notice issued under the provisions of the constitution are bad in law and should be quashed. Further, they have not been given sufficient time to reply to the notice.

On 14 July, the Congress party dropped Pilot from the Rajasthan Cabinet and also removed him from the post of party's state unit head. Following this, Pilot skipping party meetings. The Congress had warned of action against those who skipped the meetings.

As per reports, if the rebel MLAs are disqualified, the majority mark will drop, making it easier for chief minister Ashok Gehlot to win a floor test. The majority mark in the 200-member assembly is 101. Gehlot has accused his former deputy of hobnobbing with the BJP to bring down his government. The BJP, with just 72 MLAs, has been gingerly watching the developments.

