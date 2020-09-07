HC orders SpiceJet to deposit 243 crore over share transfer dispute

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Monday directed no-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd to deposit ₹243 crore with the its registrar general within six weeks, in connection with the share transfer dispute with its former owner Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways.

A failure to comply with the order would allow Maran to approach the court to seek status quo on the company’s shareholding, the HC said.

The given amount sought by the High Court is over and above the ₹579 crore, which has been already deposited by SpiceJet's current promoter Ajay Singh.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that the company is reviewing the court order, without adding further details.

The case relates to the dispute arising out of non-issuance of warrants in favour of KAL Airways’s non-executive chairperson Kalanithi Maran, after the ownership of the airline was transferred to Ajay Singh, the current controlling shareholder of SpiceJet.

Maran and KAL Airways had transferred their entire 58.46% stake in SpiceJet, amounting to 350.4 million shares, to its co-founder Ajay Singh in February 2015, leading to a change in ownership of the airline.

Under the share purchase agreement, KAL Airways and Maran were to receive redeemable warrants in return for the ₹690 crore they spent on SpiceJet towards operating costs and debt payments. The carrier failed to issue the warrants.

In July 2017, Delhi High Court had directed SpiceJet to deposit ₹579 crore in five equal monthly instalments with the court registry. The court also asked KAL Airways and SpiceJet to set up an arbitral tribunal to resolve the issue. SpiceJet had appealed against this order in the Supreme Court only to see it rejected.

