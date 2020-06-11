HC seeks details from Delhi government on preparedness to deal with earthquakes

Delhi High Court has said that mere paperwork and consultations would not solve the eminent threat of earthquakes and some actual on-ground work is needed. The court was hearing a plea seeking details from the state government and civic bodies on preparedness to deal with earthquakes.

The court has directed Delhi government and other civic bodies to file affidavits with details on their preparedness to deal with earthquakes, and how they propose it to be implemented on an urgent basis. It further asked the state government to take steps to sensitise not only other government functionaries, but also the public at large in this regard.

The matter will be heard next on 18 June.

“We hope the respondents are conscious of the same, and some real work on the ground is undertaken to save the citizens from a possible catastrophe" Delhi High Court added in its order which was uploaded today.

Advocate Arpit Bhargava had filed a plea seeking directions to the respondents to act in a time bound manner and apprise the court about the steps taken and intended to be taken in case a major earthquake strikes Delhi in the near future. According to the plea, Delhi-NCR has experienced 11 earthquakes between 12 April and 4 June.

