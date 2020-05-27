NEW DELHI : Taking suo moto cognisance of a video clip on social media that showed a man struggling to get his mother hospitalised after she tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi high court directed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government and the Centre to file status reports on arrangements made to deal with such cases. The court will next hear the matter on 3 June.

The court observed that the video recording raises serious issues of public concern in the present-day context and said that the status of functional and responsive helpline numbers should be placed before it.

Delhi High Court directed the respondents to assess the adequacy of the helpline capacity and state whether the same is sufficient to deal with the present call traffic and the traffic expected in the foreseeable future, keeping in view the continuous rise in the number of cases being reported each day.

Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra told the bench that the state government has provided 10 helpline numbers and admitted that these numbers not functioning efficiently and instructions have been issued to set the system in order.

The helpline numbers of the Delhi government should also provide guidance and information to the caller as to which hospital has beds available for treatment of serious covid-19 patients – both in government and private Hospitals, particularly in the proximity of the caller’s location, the court said. The state government should also consider providing ambulance facility for pickup of serious coronavirus patients for hospitalisation, it added.

