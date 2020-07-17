NEW DELHI : The infighting in the Congress between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot reached the Rajasthan high court on Thursday with rebel members of legislative assembly (MLAs) challenging their expulsion from the assembly. The court will hear the petition on Friday.

The move, which could widen the rift between the two factions, comes a day after Gehlot accused Pilot of engaging in horse-trading, even as the former state unit chief maintained he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The move by the rebel MLAs adds to the concerns of the party, with former president Rahul Gandhi still keen on keeping the doors open for Pilot’s return. The Congress has asked its Rajasthan leaders not to make personal allegations against Pilot.

Assembly speaker C.P. Joshi had issued notices to Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs after the Congress sought their disqualification from the assembly on Wednesday. The legislators were asked to respond by Friday over the possible disciplinary action.

A division bench of Rajasthan high court will hear the case on Friday, as sought by the petitioners on the grounds that it was a constitutional matter. The petitioners said notices issued under the provisions of the constitution were bad in law, and should be quashed. They added that they were not given sufficient time to reply.

The rebels argued the notice seemed to be based on assumptions and surmises, which have no factual ground to support the alleged apprehensions voiced in the complaint. It clarified that none of the petitioners have expressed or indicated their will to leave the Congress.

A senior Jaipur-based BJP leader said, “They want to fight over the CM’s chair and were not worried about the people of Rajasthan at the time of the pandemic. It is clear that the legal battle between Gehlot and Pilot could continue for some more time."

Senior Congress leaders said while Pilot’s camp is of the view that a party whip applies only when the assembly session is on, leaders close to Gehlot argue that any meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) is guided by a formally issued whip. Pilot and MLAs supporting him had missed two meetings of the CLP this week.

“There are arguments on both sides, but there is a view that the dissenting MLAs may get some kind of an interim legal relief. It is more than clear that both sides are planning their moves cautiously. But the way the situation is developing, it seems inevitable that the matter will eventually go to the assembly and there could be a trust vote," said a Rajasthan Congress leader.

Meanwhile, as the BJP was keeping a close watch on the developments, voices of dissent were also visible among its alliance partners.

“Former CM Vasundhara Raje is making a strong effort to save the minority government of @ashokgehlot51. Raje has also made calls to many Congress MLAs about this!" Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal, a BJP ally, posted on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Japnam Bindra and Prathma Sharma contributed to this story.

