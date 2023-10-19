HD Deve Gowda sacks Karnataka JD(S) chief amid row over BJP tie-up, son Kumaraswamy to take over
HD Deve Gowda dissolves state working committee, appoints Kumaraswamy as state president
Karnataka JD(S) chief CM Ibrahim was removed from his post on Thursday amid furore over the party's alliance with BJP. Party supremo HD Deve Gowda also dissolved the state working committee and appointed his son Kumaraswamy as state president. The developments come amid growing outrage in the party ranks and Ibrahim's recent hints about a possible split.