Karnataka JD(S) chief CM Ibrahim was removed from his post on Thursday amid furore over the party's alliance with BJP. Party supremo HD Deve Gowda also dissolved the state working committee and appointed his son Kumaraswamy as state president. The developments come amid growing outrage in the party ranks and Ibrahim's recent hints about a possible split. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ibrahim has been removed as per the party constitution. I have removed him, and the new president H D Kumaraswamy has been appointed," Gowda announced.

The JD(S) leader had recently held a meeting with “like-minded" party members and insisted that the party led by him was the original one. CM Ibrahim had also announced the formation of a core committee that would submit a memorandum to the party supremo that the JD(S) should not go with the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: JD(S) state unit chief firm on no alliance with BJP, fuels speculations of split The remarks had not gone down well with other senior members of the JD(S) with former CM Kumaraswamy lashing out on Tuesday.

"If his (Ibrahim's) party is original then let him put up a board that he is the original one. Who has stopped him? Let him do whatever he wants. He is free to do it. It is left to him," Kumaraswamy said during a party meeting.

“Why should I take his (Ibrahim's) statements seriously? Please don’t discuss silly things with me. This is not a matter to be answered. Our party leaders will take a decision. We will set right whatever is needed," Gowda had added on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

