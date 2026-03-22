‘He gave up comfort… to serve’: Modi breaks 8,930-day record to become India's longest-serving head of Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in Indian history, surpassing a record that had stood in the name of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling for years.

On Sunday (22 March), PM Modi's cumulative tally of days in office, spanning his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and subsequently as Prime Minister of India, crossed 8,931 days, edging past Chamling's mark of 8,930.

From Gujarat's Earthquake Rubble to Three Lok Sabha Victories Narendra Modi assumed the office of Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 at a moment of acute crisis, the state was still reeling from a catastrophic earthquake, had endured the impact of a super cyclone, faced successive droughts, and was mired in political instability.

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Reflecting on that period, Modi had said it has been his constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to national progress, noting that he assumed office during "very testing circumstances."

Gujarat, he has argued, moved during his tenure from being drought-prone and economically strained to becoming a "powerhouse of good governance," registering significant progress across agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

By the time Modi was named his party's prime ministerial candidate in 2013, amid what he described as a "crisis of trust and governance" at the national level, his Gujarat record had become both his calling card and his most contested legacy.

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The voters of India delivered a decisive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and have done so again in 2019 and 2024, making Modi the first Prime Minister to lead his party to three consecutive parliamentary majorities and the first Prime Minister born after Indian Independence.

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A Mother's Advice That Became a Governing Philosophy In marking the milestone, Modi offered a rare personal reflection, recalling advice given to him by his mother at the outset of his public life. She had told him, he said, to always work for the poor and never accept a bribe, principles he described as having guided every decision of his public career across more than two decades in office.

Who Was Pawan Kumar Chamling: The Man Whose Record Modi Surpassed The record Modi surpassed belonged to Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as Chief Minister of Sikkim for an extraordinary and largely uninterrupted stretch that made him the longest-serving Chief Minister in Indian history.

Chamling led the Sikkim Democratic Front government across five consecutive terms, presiding over a small Himalayan state with a quiet tenacity that earned him recognition far beyond its borders.

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His 8,930 days in office as head of government stood as the benchmark for sustained democratic leadership in India.

Cabinet Ministers and Leaders React to the Historic Milestone Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh wrote: "Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service. Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen."

Among the most widely shared reactions was a post by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who framed the milestone in deliberately human rather than political terms. "He gave up a family. He gave up comfort. He chose, instead, to serve," Sanghavi wrote.

"Today, PM Narendra Modi completes 8,931 days in public service surpassing every Chief Minister and Prime Minister in India's history to become our longest-serving head of government. This isn't a political record. It's a human one. While others rested, he worked. While others sought comfort, he served. While others made promises, he showed up every single day, for 24+ years."

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Sanghavi continued: "The previous record belonged to Pawan Kumar Chamling — a dedicated leader who gave his life to Sikkim. Today, that baton passes to a man who has never stopped believing in India. 8,931 days. And still counting."

What Modi Says He Has Achieved — And What Comes Next In his own accounting of the past eleven years at the national level, Modi pointed to the figure of more than 25 crore people lifted out of poverty as among the most significant achievements of his governments.

PM Modi highlighted initiatives directed at what he termed Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and the farming community — the women, the young, and the agricultural backbone of a country where those three constituencies together represent an overwhelming majority of the population.

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India's emergence as what Modi described as a “bright spot among major global economies”, at a time of considerable global turbulence, has become a central plank of his political narrative heading into the next phase of his administration.

Reiterating his gratitude to the people of India, Modi reaffirmed his commitment to building what he called a "Viksit Bharat" — a developed India — guided by constitutional values. Serving the nation, he said, remains the highest honour.