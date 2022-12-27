Healthcare deal-making set to surge in 20233 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 05:56 PM IST
Activity has picked up in recent months, and signs point to a strong year ahead
On one side, you had cash-rich pharma companies staring down a $200 billion patent cliff. On the other side, you had plenty of cash-starved smaller-size biotech companies, whose valuations took a hit during the market downturn, offering discounted assets.