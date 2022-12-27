Healthcare deal-making set to surge in 2023

Despite the Abiomed deal, J&J is expected to be a top acquirer next year. It was one of Horizon’s original suitors and is widely expected to continue pursuing deals as its top-selling immunology drug Stelara loses patent protection. Another big deal maker in 2023 will likely be Pfizer. While it potentially has possibly the most deal capacity—and the biggest need given the risk to some of its product lines—Pfizer seems to be choosing to do a string of smaller acquisitions rather than a megadeal. In 2022 alone, Pfizer bought Arena for $6.7 billion, Biohaven for $11.6 billion, Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion and ReViral for less than $1 billion. Between cash on hand and its ability to take on debt, Pfizer has more than $100 billion in additional firepower, Goldman Sachs estimates.

