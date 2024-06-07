Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi postponed to June 18

MP-MLA court postpones hearing in 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over objectionable remarks against Amit Shah.

An MP-MLA court in the city has deferred the hearing in the 2018 defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his purported derogatory comments directed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the Congress leader's attorney, Kashi Prasad Shukla, the postponement until June 18 was necessitated by the demise of a lawyer, leading to a condolence meeting on Friday, PTI reported.

Rahul Gandhi, who had previously attended court proceedings regarding the defamation case in February, was granted bail. The case, initiated by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, saw a warrant issued against Gandhi last December.

In response, Gandhi interrupted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20, appearing in court to secure bail.

The complaint dates back to August 4, 2018, following alleged objectionable comments made by Gandhi against Shah during a press conference in Bengaluru amidst the Karnataka elections.

The complainant cited Gandhi's remarks targeting the BJP, where he alleged the party's commitment to honest politics contradicted the fact that its president was an "accused" in a murder case. These comments were made during Shah's tenure as the BJP president.

Four years before Gandhi's statement, Shah was discharged by a special CBI court in Mumbai in connection to a 2005 fake encounter case, which occurred during his tenure as the Minister of State for Home in Gujarat.

(With inputs from PTI)

