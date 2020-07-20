Home >Politics >News >Hearing on petition filed by Sachin Pilot to resume in Rajasthan HC at 10 am
Hearing on petition filed by Sachin Pilot to resume in Rajasthan HC at 10 am

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2020, 08:26 AM IST PTI

  • The petition was taken up a by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were heard
  • The Sachin Pilot camp argues that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session

JAIPUR : The hearing on a writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs from Rajasthan, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker, will resume in the high court here at 10 am on Monday.

The petition was taken up a by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were heard.

The proceedings will resume at 10 am on Monday.

The notices to the MLAs were served after the party complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday.

The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session.

In its complaint to the speaker, the Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they "voluntarily" give up the membership of the party that they represent in the House.

Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the president of the state Congress unit after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

