NEW DELHI: The National Education Policy (NEP) brought by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led union government has come under the scrutiny of political parties, including some of those with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As a result, some members of opposition parties are now planning to raise the issue in the meeting of the standing committee of Human Resource Development (HRD) scheduled for 10 May.

The agenda of the meeting is to discuss "Preparedness of School, Higher and Technical Education Sectors during COVID -19 pandemic", and the idea of taking up the NEP for discussion is being contested by some BJP leaders, citing rules that a standing committee cannot take up policy decisions for scrutiny.

“The issue is that according to the rules of standing committee, policy decisions cannot be taken up for discussion in the parliamentary committee. And the only way out of this is that the issue can come before a parliamentary committee when it gets discussed in Parliament. We expect that opposition parties would raise this issue in the upcoming Monsoon Session and then may be it can be taken up for discussion. There is no attempt to stop any one from raising it, we are ready for discussion on these issues," said a senior NDA leader.

NDA ally--All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK)--has opposed the NEP's three-language policy.

"The three language policy which has caused some anguish among political parties was an idea initiated by the BJP or NDA. It is not that we disrespect any language. The NEP clearly talks about promotion of mother tongue but it is not mandatory for anyone so there is no reason to complain," said a senior member of the parliamentary committee on HRD.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier this week clarified that the central government "will not impose any language on any state". The Centre’s efforts to assuage concerns, however, have not yielded much results with almost all parties in Tamil Nadu including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham having opposed the move.

The opposition is not limited to political parties in Tamil Nadu. The Congress has said that NEP lacks clarity on implementation roadmap, and Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed it a highly-regulated, poorly-funded education model while Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called it a unilateral drive to destroy education system. Most opposition parties have flagged that the policy has no parliamentary oversight.

“How can a policy of this scale which affects the present and the future be implemented without Parliament’s oversight? We have been raising issues related to NEP in the earlier committee meetings and would continue to do so but we are losing hope that since the policy has already been announced there is very little scope of further action on it," a senior opposition leader who is member of the committee said requesting anonymity.

The Union cabinet approved the new NEP last week, expected to align India's education system with employment scenario. The move is aimed at radical reforms, including initiation of vocational training and coding classes in school and offering senior students more choices in matters of higher studies.

