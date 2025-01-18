Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targetted the Centre and Delhi government for the hardships of patients staying outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences in national capital. In a video shared on X, the Congress parliamentarian met with patients and their family members staying on road, footpaths, and subways.

In the video, Gandhi, can be seen expressing his anger over the government's apathy towards the patients, many of them came from states like UP and Bihar, due to lack of proper treatment in their area.

‘This is completely ridiculous’: Gandhi shares AIIMS Delhi patients' plight | Watch “This is completely ridiculous that people are here. They are suffering, they are dying, and they are being thrown out of where they are staying and they don't have any place to stay,” Gandhi can be heard as saying in the video, shared days ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha shared the video and wrote, “Hell outside AIIMS!”. He also questioned the Centre and Delhi governments on why they have “turned a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis.”

‘Mazak chal raha hai’ Disgusted after knowing the suffering of patients and their family members, Rahul Gandhi said, “Mazak chal raha hai (Is this a joke)”. In the video, some of the people shared their story on how they are living on footpaths and streets for months for their loved ones' treatment. Some people who were staying outside in cold, were suffering from serious ailments like heart disease and even cancer.