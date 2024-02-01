In response to the Enforcement Directorate's action against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren over the alleged land scam, Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi remarked that the situation might have unfolded differently had Hemant Soren aligned himself with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Singhvi said, “Had Hemant Soren joined the NDA there would have been a different scene. He would have been washed through BJP's washing machine."

Singhvi further slammed the BJP and alleged that the party has created an authoritarian, absolutist and autocratic system in the world's largest democracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singhvi noted, “I want to ask a fundamental constitutional legal question for which we have only received stunning silence...Yesterday in the Jharkhand assembly where the whole world knows that the figures are roughly 47 or 48 majority and roughly 33 or 32 opposition. After the chief minister had submitted his resignation to the governor a new chief minister with the numbers known was proposed. Why has the governor been paralyzed into inaction for the last 18 hours?"

Also Read: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren arrested by ED in land scam case {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh told ANI that the ruling BJP has transformed the central investigation agencies into their agencies to eliminate the entire opposition in the country.

"Central investigation agencies have become BJP agencies. They ceased to be government agencies. They do whatever the BJP leaders tell them," Kodikunnil Suresh told ANI.

He further alleged that the Narendra Modi government is instructing these agencies to carry out tasks aligned with their political agenda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The prime minister's office, finance minister's office, and home minister's office are giving directions to the ED and other central government agencies to summon opposition leaders for questioning and raid the opposition leader's houses. They do this because they want to eliminate the entire opposition in the country. This is very unfortunate and undemocratic," he said.

Following a prolonged period of speculation in the media, Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chairperson Hemant Soren was confirmed to be arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday night in connection with a land scam case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Soren met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhawan and submitted his resignation after undergoing over six hours of questioning by the ED regarding a money laundering probe linked to the alleged land scam case.

The arrest prompted criticism from opposition parties, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing central agencies of functioning as the BJP's ‘eliminate opposition cell.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!