Will Champai Soren become Jharkhand CM? A look at seat equation as delay sparks horse-trading fears
Hemant Soren arrested: As many 43 MLAs of the ruling JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance reached Rachi airport hours after their meeting with the Governor. Here's why:
Jharkhand spend almost a day with a Chief Minister after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. While Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody in connection with a "land scam" case, a political heavel unfolded in the state's political arena.
How numbers stack up in Jharkhand Assembly
Of the total 81 assembly members, a party needs 41 to form a majority. As of now, the JMM, the Congress and the RJD alliance has at least 46 MLAs. According to the Jharkhand Assembly website, here's a political party-wise breakup in the fifth Jharkhand Assembly:
1. JMM has 29 MLAs
2. BJP has 25 MLAs
3. Congress has 16
4. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Democratic) (JVMP) has two MLas
5. AJSU has 3 MLAs
6. RJD and NCP have one MLA each
7. There are two Independent MLAs
