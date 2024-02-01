Jharkhand spend almost a day with a Chief Minister after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. While Soren was sent to one-day judicial custody in connection with a "land scam" case, a political heavel unfolded in the state's political arena.

Champai Soren, who is in line to become the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand, met the state Governor CP Radhakrishnan Thursday evening. During the meet, he demanded that "the process to start the formation of the new government should begin" soon.

According to Champai's statement, the Governor had assured him that the process would start soon. Champai Soren had earlier staked a claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators.

However, as many 43 MLAs of the ruling JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance reached Rachi airport hours after their meeting with the Governor. This came after members of the JMM-led alliance said they will fly to Hyderabad in case of delay in government formation.

Despite this, JMM-led coalition MLAs in Jharkhand were unable to fly to Hyderabad due to unfavourable weather conditions leading to cancellation of all flights from Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport. According to Hindustan, all the MLAs returned to the State Guest House as the their plan to visit Hyderabad has been postponed.

But, why are MLAs being flown to Hyderabad?

Jharkhand MLAs flying off to Hyderabad herald the beginning of "resort politics". Since the Governor hasn't given time to Champai to take oath yet, the alliance leaders expressed concerns over the delay in forming of the new government in the state.

The ruling alliance's MLA actively took steps to "thwart any attempt of the opposition BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to poach them". Notably, the Congress is in power in Telangana.

"We are unaware of the reasons for the delay...In case the Raj Bhawan delays in extending an invitation to the alliance to form a government, lawmakers will fly to Hyderabad, in a bid to thwart any attempt of the opposition BJP to poach them," state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur told PTI told PTI.

Later, on his way to the airpoty, Thakur said Thursday evening, "We are going to the airport. You know what kind of people they are, they can do anything anytime."

A PTI report cited sources as saying that two chartered planes — one 12-seater and another of 37 seats — have been booked for shifting the legislators.

Amid the political turmoil, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the details about the oath-taking ceremony will be revealed tomorrow, Friday. Meanwhile, Aajtak reported that a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party has also been called in Jharkhand at 1:30 pm on Friday.

43, 47 or 48? How many MLAs support JMM-Congress-RJD

While some leaders of the JMM-Congress-RJD claimed support of 47 MLAs, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said Thursday evening a total of 43 MLAs were to Hyderabad — showcasing the support Champai has in the formation of the new government.

Champai Soren had earlier claimed he was waiting for an invite from the Raj Bhavan to form the government as he has the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. He said a letter of support signed by 43 MLAs had already been submitted.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted on X, saying that despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly contempt of the Constitution and denial of public mandate.

The state Congress chief said 43 MLAs were flying to Hyderabad, but "three-four MLAs will stay in Ranchi to keep a watch here." This makes a total of 46-47 MLAs.

Earlier in the day, JMM-led alliance released a video showing support of 43 MLAs in Jharkhand amid the political crisis. It is yet to be seen how many MLAs actually support Champai Soren and the ruling alliance.